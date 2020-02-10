Paid campaigns for influencing by social media are increasingly being sought by politicians

Last week, food and travel blogger Alycia Chrosniak received an unusual report on her phone: the Michael Bloomberg campaign invited her to earn $ 150 by explaining why she supported the billionaire Democratic candidate in the US election. “It feels strange to place an advertisement to support a person versus a product,” says Chrosniak, who is based in Connecticut and usually creates sponsored content for restaurants or hotel brands. She said that Bloomberg was not her ‘top choice’ candidate and said she did not accept the offer.

The tactic of paying micro-influencers – people with a few thousand committed social media followers – to spread political messages or make content, has gained momentum before the 2020 race, although some industrial players remain on their guard. Several agencies that connect influencers with brands told Reuters that they had been approached by political campaigns, although they would not name individual politicians or organizations. For the 2018 mid-term elections, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee paid influencers for spreading “get out the vote” messages.

Progressive political action committee NextGen America has already hired hundreds of Instagram micro-influencers to encourage young, less likely voters to appear in 2020, while Piedmont Rising, a non-profit health care company in North Carolina, pays local influencers to share their stories ahead of the US Senate elections. The conservative student group Turning Point USA has also built a network of more than 100 unpaid ‘ambassadors’ on social media, who invite them to events and swag. The Bloomberg campaign post at the Tribe influencer marketplace, first reported by the Daily Beast, sought content from US residents who supported the former mayor of New York. The Bloomberg campaign did not respond to requests from Reuters for comment.

Political groups and marketers say that the idea is that voters have a more trusted relationship with micro-influencers than with celebrities. They can also reach specific local or niche communities. “They rely on the mom blogger who is active in their local community,” says Matt Anthes, vice president of digital communications company The Hatcher Group. Marketer James Nord said influencers had earned tens of thousands of dollars for various pieces of political content during campaigns he had been working on. But NextGen America, which has worked with influencers ranging from drag queens in the Iowa caucuses to famous huskies in Wisconsin for the state Supreme Court elections, said influencers were often knocked out if they were given money for content early in the conversation .

Gil Eyal, who runs the HYPR influencer platform, said he generally advises politicians to stick to unpaid deals to avoid legal or reputational risks. Last November, BuzzFeed News reported that the AspireIQ influencer database has removed an ad from a group offering to pay influencers for posting content that supports the then-candidate Cory Booker. AspireIQ did not respond when Reuters asked if it banned partnerships with political influencers. The rules of the US Federal Election Commission are not explicitly aimed at influencers of social media. But it does say that public online communication that advocates the election or defeat of a candidate for compensation must include a disclaimer to inform who has paid for the content.

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.