Neither the San Diego Padres nor the Boston Red Sox were too active this winter. San Diego entered the off-season hoping to win another top player after signing Manny Machado before the 2019 season.

As for Boston, we already know that the team will strive for payroll. These include the move of the former AL MVP mookie bed and ace thrower David Price.

Something could soon come to fruition here. According to Dennis Lin of The Athletic, the two sides discussed a trade that Betts would send to San Diego.

“Recent team discussions have focused on sending a significant amount of young talent and outfield player Wil Myers to Boston,” the report said.

Lin noted that insiders believe trading is unlikely and they expect Betts to wear a Red Sox uniform at the start of spring training next month.

Even then, the fact that the conversations are not on hold is pretty interesting. The 27-year-old Betts agreed on a $ 27 million salary for the 2020 season after avoiding arbitration with Boston this winter.

The former AL MVP met .295 with 29 homers and 80 RBI, while posting a .915 OPS for Boston last season.