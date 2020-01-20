Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris join The Stig at the premiere of Top Gear

Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris rubbed shoulders with The Stig at the premiere of Top Gear (Image: Rex)

Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris were seen rubbing shoulders with The Stig as they marked the return of Top Gear without their co-host Freddie Flintoff.

The presenters went out to London for the world premiere of the new series at Leicester Square and seemed very happy to be getting to know The Stig, the notorious mysterious conductor of the program, personally and closely.

Paddy and Chris looked at each other sharply on the red carpet and smiled as they modeled the sleek new electric Porsche Taycan, before stopping for a click in front of the same Rover Metro Carbriolet that Freddie jumps from a 500-foot Swiss dam. You know the one, all of you have seen the trailer.

In the first episode of the new series, Freddie is seen sitting in the car while he is suspended in the air and jokes that he “should have signed up for Strictly instead,” while preparing to move on with the bungee.

The boys looked very happy to approach and be more personal with The Stig (Image: WireImage)

While Freddie Flintoff was not there, the car in which he made a bungee was on the red carpet (Image: PA)

Speaking about the bungee, Freddie said: “I’ve done bungee jumps before and they’re really good.” The problem with this was that if you are doing normal bungee jumping, you have a rope around your feet and know that you are tied. But in a car you can’t feel anything, you’re just there. “

Rather than you, Freddie. Instead of you than us.

Fortunately for Freddie, he didn’t have to relive his nerves and nausea, since he was noticeably absent from the premiere after retiring for “personal reasons.”

Metro.co.uk has contacted Freddie’s representative.

Paddy and Chris, meanwhile, arrived at the premiere in an Aston Martin and Paddy was especially excited to see the first episode of the new series with an audience.

Former star strictly Rav Wilding stopped at the premiere (Image: PA)

Laura Jackson seemed delighted to see the new series (Image: PA)

He said: “It is rushed to do Top Gear, but it is even more exciting to watch the first episode with 800 fans on a big screen and watch and hear their reactions.”

“It’s an aspect of making television that we rarely see: the public’s enjoyment of our program.”

However, cheering for former cricket player Paddy and Chris was a lot of celebrities, including former Strictly star Rav Wilding, presenter Laura Jackson and Made In Chelsea star Sophie Herman.

Sophie Herman of Made In Chelsea looked elegant for the screening (Image: Rex)

They were treated with exclusive highlights from the six-part series that is scheduled to return to BBC Two on Sunday.

The premiere comes after former Top Gear presenter Richard Hammond applauded the chemistry of Paddy, Chris and Freddie on the show.

Admitting that he has not really seen the children in action, he told Radio Times: “They are getting at their own pace, which is fantastic news.” It seems they have good chemistry. Ours took 20 years to arrive. “

Hammond previously presented the BBC series with Jeremy Clarkson and James May.

Top Gear returns at 8pm on BBC Two on Sunday, January 26.





