Furries to the rescue!

A pack of attendees who just leave annually FurCon the convention in San Jose on Friday provoked and surrendered a man they say assaulted a female victim in his vehicle.

According to NBC Los Angeles, the event at the convention center ends when furry Kin Z. Shiratsuki turned around the corner and heard a woman screaming what became a domestic violence attack.

He told the news station:

“This guy is just confined to the lady. He has beaten her 10 times.”

Kin immediately jumped in: he and his fellow furries opened the car door, pulled the man from the victim and out of the vehicle – and he was able to do so easily, thanks to years of training.

Related: Home Doorbell Camera Captures Video Of Domestic Violence Assault

He explained:

“I have my whole life, a bunch of taekwondo and karate. I caught him in the back, pulled him out of the car and put him on the ground with as little violence as possible.”

Wow!

The group held the 22-year-old to attack until local police arrived and stabbed him. The native of San Jose Demetry Hardnett, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence.

Meanwhile, Kin and co. the stars are over Further Confusion 2020 (aka FurCon), the annual conference of those who want to express themselves as characters in fur suits. According to the event’s website, FurCon offers “exciting events, educational panels, nightly dance lessons, and more.”

The site goes on to define the furry community as follows:

“In general, the furry community is a large, diverse group of people, combined with a shared interest in anthropomorphic animals. These are often animal-themed or animal-themed characters in movies, cartoons, books , or comics. Many of our attendees created their characters, and some even attended costumes. “

Naturally, other passages are proud. An attendee named Khitty Kord told the outlet:

“Even though we wear animal costumes, we also have humanity. It’s just a natural thing to want to help someone in need.”

Kin admits that what he’s trying to do is tell the station:

“I couldn’t just sit there and watch that. I was a victim of abuse myself.”

Not all heroes wear capes, Perezcious readers: some wear fur suits!

Ch-ch-check out the intense footage of the furry battle (below).

pic.twitter.com/7QVA01UYO1

– ROBBIE! 🏝️ (@robbiesets) January 18, 2020

(Image by NBC LA)