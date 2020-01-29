INDIANAPOLIS, APRIL 27: Victor Oladipo # 4 of the Indiana Pacers celebrates against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the sixth game of the Eastern Conference quarter-finals during the 2018 NBA playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 27, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Pacers 121-87. (Photo by Andy Lyons / Getty Images)

The Indiana Pacers will be careful with their star Victor Oladipo when he returns from a broken quad tendon on January 29th.

Oladipo is expected to limit his minutes and come off the bench as he still hasn’t trained with the starters.

Oladipo will keep the minute limit until the All Star break, then it will check where he is.

He has not practiced with the starters yet.

“Tomorrow we will start from scratch,” said McMillan, admitting that an adjustment period will be necessary.

– Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) January 28, 2020

There will be an All Star break restriction in their logs, and the team will then reevaluate the scenario to either adjust their logs or remove the restriction entirely, according to Nat Newell and J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star.

Oladipo will play for the first time since January 13, 2019.

He has averaged 21.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals per game in 111 games since joining Pacers in 2017.