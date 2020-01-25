Pablo Mari was preparing for Arsenal Medical after arriving in London with Technical Director Edu

Flamengo defender Pablo Mari will undergo a medical exam at Arsenal this weekend after arriving at Heathrow Airport with Gunners technical director Edu.

The 26-year-old Mari will conclude a loan agreement by the end of the season in order to achieve a permanent change in the summer.

The Spanish center-back is known to Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, who worked as an assistant to Pep Guardiola in Manchester City for three years.

However, he never played a senior game for City when he loaned items to Girona, NAC Breda, and Deportivo La Coruna before moving to Flamengo in July.

He played 30 times for the Brazilian team in the 2019 season and was part of the defense that Liverpool knocked out over 90 minutes last month in the Club World Cup final, which the Reds won 1-0 in extra time.

Mari is now ready to travel to London Colney with Edu and it is hoped that Arsenal will officially announce him as a new player at the weekend or early next week.

Arteta has made it its mission to strengthen the Gunners’ defense since he started as head coach last month.

His team has conceded two goals in seven games, and he saw David Luiz kicked off Tuesday’s 2-2 draw against Chelsea.

The Brazilian will now serve a ban, and after Calum Chambers sustained a long-term cruciate ligament injury, Sokratis Papastahopoulos suffers from a recent illness and questions about the shape and future of Shkodran Mustafi Markt.

The Gunners are in action in Bournemouth on Monday in the fourth round of the FA Cup.