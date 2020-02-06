Pablo Escobar’s chief killer “Popeye” dies of cancer

A man who was in control of a network of assassins who worked for the notorious drug dealer Pablo Escobar is dead.

Jhon Jairo Velásquez, also known as “Popeye”, died on February 6 at the National Institute for Cancer in Bogotá, Colombia, the National Prison and Prison Institute (INPEC) said in a statement.

Velásquez has been in the hospital since December 31, where he was treated for stomach cancer.

“Popeye” was one of the most feared hit men by Escobar. He admitted to killing more than 300 people in Colombia while at Escobar’s cartel.

His story with Colombian authorities

Velásquez had spent 23 years in prison for drug trafficking before the authorities released him in August 2014. However, he was arrested again in May 2018 and charged with extortion.

The Colombian Prosecutor General’s Office launched an investigation against him after repeatedly threatening Colombian presidential candidate Gustavo Petro and his supporters.

And in December 2017, the authorities found Velásquez at a luxurious birthday party for drug dealer Juan Carlos Mesa Vallejo, aka “Tom”.

Vallejo had been a drug dealer for 30 years and had accumulated a fortune almost as big as Pablo Escobar’s. The prosecutor said Velasquez had withdrawn his parole. Velásquez said otherwise.

“It was a birthday party. In a hotel. I was in this hotel. At the wrong place. It’s not a crime to go to a party. So they released me, ”he said on Twitter.

These events led to his arrest in May 2018.

Translation by Francisco Guzman