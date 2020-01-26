Paak Legion: The Long Lost Brothers leaves you wanting more

The first time I spoke to Umair Najeeb Khan was when I heard a tatter-tatter of the first Pakistani superheroes on Twitter. In September, Marvi, a Sindhi teacher by day and a vigilante by night, stormed social media and almost everyone was surprised by the identity of this new character. Going through my Twitter feed, I found Umair Najeeb Khan and asked him if he would be interested in discussing this particular character in depth. He agreed and so I entered the world of the Paak Legion.

I was still reeling from the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame and the glorious farewell of Iron Man, when the 25-year-old visual artist based in Islamabad shared that he was working on his own edition of the very first release of the Pakistani superhero comic. And finally, the first issue of the aforementioned comics was recently released. Umair has teamed up with Iman, a Karachi-American writer and journalist, to help him tell his characters. Earlier, the team released a teaser for the Paak Legion and the music, composed by Umer Farooq, added the perfect depth to the one-minute clip.

PaakLegion – A cartoon of Pakistani superheroes

December 2019 @PaakLegion pic.twitter.com/ni4jFSKHW1

– umair. (@UmairNajeebKhan) November 13, 2019

The Paak Legion, a story based on 12 superheroes from different parts and ethnicities of Pakistan, will be available to the public on paper and on paper. The team began distributing their first issue, The Long Lost Brothers, – the story of Shahvez and Shahnawaz – twins who were separated at birth and raised in completely different homes and environments.

The Long Lost Brothers explores the twins’ lives and how fate brought them together. I received the digital copy of Raad in my inbox last month. Since then, I accept the fact that we now have our own team of superheroes. There were three things that were pretty obvious to me.

1. Umair knew his job. The attention to detail in the illustration of the comics was impeccable.

2. He needed Iman Sultan to tell this story. Together, they formed a dream team.

3. Pakistan had to venture into the era of superheroes – and the Paak Legion has just laid the groundwork.

Why Raad?

Raad means thunder in Urdu. The Long Lost Brothers tell the first story of Paak Legion, who will (presumably) connect to the other characters’ upcoming stories.

Twitter has been in a frenzy when many have received their orders from the problem and have been singing praises ever since.

I can’t wait for this Pakistani superhero comic, @PaakLegion, to explode after its 5th, 6th issue and someone decides to turn it into a movie and I can brag about how I’m a fan since first day so I’m automatically better than the rest of the fans. @UmairNajeebKhan pic.twitter.com/EhvWBXKoKf

– Naan (@_hanaant) January 23, 2020

FINALLY!! I’ve been waiting so long for this @PaakLegion from @UmairNajeebKhan. I can’t wait to read it pic.twitter.com/RP5cwD5hVH

– Zunaira (@MicrowavedChai) January 23, 2020

Hahaha. The man, after the children, had read, dissected and discussed it,

I had to read it out to them, “with LIVE actions, (and a little bit of my comments) and do it too.

It was really fun.

Totally recommended @ UmairNajeebKhan @ PaakLegion Thank you again.

– Junaid Raja (@JunaRaja) January 23, 2020

I got my copy of @PaakLegion from @UmairNajeebKhan and not only did I read it right away, but then my two brothers did too. And the third said he would read it soon. LOOKING AT IT MAKES ME SO HAPPY !!

– (@NaanSamosa) January 22, 2020

What I absolutely loved about Raad is how Umair and Iman managed to make the story interesting in a way that remains relevant until the end. Raad manages to show the difficulties, struggles and varied life of two brothers in an appropriate representation. How their paths cross and what the future holds (more on that later).

The animation of the number is great. You see, feel and experience the agony, the emotion and the journey of the two. You are part of the world of the Long Lost Brothers. Raad leaves you wanting more.

.