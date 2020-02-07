P.S. I still love you soundtrack

This week’s New Music Friday cast is full of stars. Today (February 7th) we have bops and bangers from people like that Pussycat Dolls. Justin Bieber. Nicki Minaj. Niall Horan and more. The Birds Of Prey soundtrack also came with gemstones from Halsey and Lauren Jauregui, However, one of the highlights in the fight is MARINA “About Love”. The pop goddess has the beloved track for the soundtrack of Netflixs To All The Boys: P.S. I still love you. And it’s insane.

Then the diva LOVE + FEAR sings about the onslaught of a relationship. “Started in the strangest way. I didn’t see it coming, ”she sings. “Involved in your hurricane. I wouldn’t give it up for nothing. Now I’m all caught up in the ups and downs. “It only gets sweeter when MARINA goes into the chorus.” I don’t really know much about love. But you are in my head, you are in my blood. And it hurts so much, it hurts so much “If this is an indication of what to expect on their fifth album (it is coming), then we expect a serious reward.

Press “About Love” below and let us know what you think.

<noscript><iframe src="https://open.spotify.com/embed/track/4XII12nbsvJblXfG1I2QR4" width="300" height="380" frameborder="0" allowtransparency="true" allow="encrypted-media"></noscript>

