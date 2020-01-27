P. Diddy slams the Grammy organizers

Grammy award winner and record producer Sean Diddy Combs, aka P Diddy, criticized the organizers of the Grammy Awards for ignoring the efforts of the black artist.

The 50-year-old rapper, after winning a “Salute to Industry Icons” award. In his speech, Diddy instructed the organizers to respect the profession of black artist and not to marginalize them because they have made great efforts in the work so black music must be respected.

He said:

“There is something I have to say to the Grammys – and I say it with love. Each year, you kill us. I speak on behalf of all artists and executives: in the words of Erykah Badu,” we are artists and we’re sensitive to our shit. “For most of us, that’s all we have. It’s our only hope.

Truth be told, hip-hop was never respected by the Grammys. Black music has never been respected by the Grammys

So right now, with this current situation, it is not a revelation. This thing is happening – not just in music, but in film, sports, all over the world. And for years, we have allowed institutions that have never been close to our hearts to judge us – and that stops now.

I’m officially starting the stopwatch: you have 365 days to collect this shit. We need the artists to regain control, we need transparency, we need diversity. It is the part that has the power to [force] the change that needs to be made. They have to make the changes for us: it’s a non-profit organization that is supposed to protect the well-being of the music community. That’s what it says on the mission statement: They work for us.

It will take us all to get there. I’m here for artists, so sign me up. “