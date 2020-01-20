Ozzy Ozbourne celebrates 38 years since he bit the bat's head with merch

Who wouldn’t want to remember Ozzy accidentally eating a bat? (Image: Getty)

Ozzy Ozbourne celebrates 38 years since he bit the head of a bat in the only way he knows, by throwing bat merch.

To commemorate the big day, the Black Sabbath singer has released a new soft toy complete with a detachable head, which you can remove with your hand or mouth.

The infamous stage incident occurred during the band’s live show at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Des Moines, Iowa, on January 20, 1982.

The creature, believed to be dead, was thrown at Ozzy by a fan and the musician only realized after the animal was real and was not made of rubber, and then was taken to the hospital for an injection of Rage.

Ozzy tweeted: ‘Today is the 38th anniversary since I bit the head of a damn bat! To celebrate, get your 12 “plush bat with detachable head now.”

The product description says: ‘The Ozzy Osbourne Plush Bat is exclusive to the web. Bring the legendary moment in rock history to life with this plush toy Bat with the Ozzy Osbourne logo and a removable velcro head. “

The toy bat is on sale for $ 40 (£ 20).

Ozzy doesn’t eat a bat on stage in 2018 (Image: Kevin Nixon / Getty Images)

Ozzy has also been discussing a fall that changed his life last year that led him to delay his world tour.

“It was the worst, longest, most painful and miserable year of my life,” he said in Good Morning America. ‘I just fell and landed like a blow to the ground and I remember being there, thinking,” Well, you’ve already done it, “very quiet. Sharon (called) an ambulance. After that, everything went downhill. ‘

The accident, which occurred when he fell into the bathroom in the darkness of his home in Los Angeles, evicted his 15 metal rods from his previous quad crash. He added that his recovery has “taken his time.”

The singer’s health problems will appear in an upcoming A&E documentary, The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne, which will be released in the United States in the summer.





