Ozzy Osbourne supported by daughter Kelly at Grammys after Parkinson's admission

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne walked the red carpet tonight at the Grammy Awards with the help of a stick and his supportive daughter Kelly by his side.

The former Black Sabbath frontman, 71, looks relaxed when he entered the awards – just a few days after he found out about Parkinson’s disease for the first time.

The couple stood close together and held hands as they posed for photos smiling before the ceremony.

Ozzy wore a simple black top and matching trousers with a neat pinstripe blazer.

He crowned his look with sunglasses with circular frames and a gold chain with a large crucifix that matched his gold-trimmed moccasins.

Ozzy’s appearance at the awards is just a few days after the bombing announcement that he has Parkinson’s

(Image: David Fisher / REX)

Kelly wore a low-cut black top with a matching high-waisted skirt, an elegant blazer and a black hat with a wide brim.

She completed her look with chunky gold necklaces, gold hoops and a small round handbag.

Ozz also attended the Pre-Grammy Awards Gala last night with his wife Sharon, 67, by his side.

The Black Sabbath Rocker fights a rare genetic form of the disease known as Parkin that affects 8% of people with the disease.

He was secretly diagnosed last February and his “nerve pain” is treated with a “whole range” of medications.

Ozzy looked relaxed and happy when he posed for photos

(Image: Matt Baron / REX)

(Image: Matt Baron / REX)

The rocker gave an emotional interview on the Good Morning America show with his wife Sharon by his side.

He spoke about his Parkinson’s diagnosis for the first time and explained that he was planning to undergo specialist treatment in Switzerland.

Ozzy spent 2019 in the hospital and left after suffering a severe fall in his bathroom last spring. This caused him to cancel his world tour.

He admitted that his life went “downhill” from there and that he had the “worst year” of his life.

Ozzy said he was determined to get treatment – even if it is alternative medicine.