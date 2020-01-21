The Prince of Darkness is in the midst of fighting the battle of his life.

Ozzy Osbourne just announced that she is suffering from Parkinson’s Disease in an exclusive interview with Good Morning America, which premiered Tuesday morning. The legendary rocker was diagnosed last February and first chose to keep it private for almost a year before going on today.

Related: JWoww shares Son Greyson’s Inspiring Video About Autism Development!

Talking to GMA host Robin Roberts about her health status and diagnosis, the legendary rock star opened up, saying:

“It’s a very difficult challenge for all of us. I did my last show of the New Year’s Eve (2018) on The Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which is all my nerves. “

The operation led to documents to diagnose Ozzy more closely, and he was soon diagnosed with a form of Parkinson’s disease, a neurodegenerative disease that is incurable and often progresses slowly as people age.

Ang Black Sabbath equally famous vocalist’s wife, Sharon, revealed Roberts, explaining the exact nature of the disease and how it affects their family:

“This is PRKN 2. There are many different types of Parkinson’s; it is not the death penalty of any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect some of the nerves in your body. And this – as you have a good day, a good one day, and then a bad day. “

Ozzy’s illness led to his world tour being canceled last year, and he has since stayed more at home, taking pills for his nerves in addition to his Parkinson’s medicine. It’s not perfect, by any stretch, but it seems as if he’s starting to figure out a new lifestyle that works for him.

Related: Pete Davidson Continues to Focus on His Mental Health

Even better, as the legendary rock frontman notes, deserves to be clean and open about what he was dealing with last year. The heavy metal headbanger added:

“I’m not good at secrets. I can’t walk here anymore because it sounds like I’m running out of reasons, you know? I got numbness in this arm for surgery, my feet keep getting cold. I don’t know. if it’s Parkinson’s or whatever, you know, but that’s – look, that’s the problem. Because they cut off the nerves when they do the surgery. I’ve never heard of nerves, and it’s a strange feeling. “

Neither can we imagine.

Kelly was there to do her best for her father. / (c) FayesVision / WENN

For the daughter Kelly, also without a stranger famous in his own right, it was difficult to watch his father wither as he fought the disease. The 35-year-old chimed about that, adding:

“The hardest thing is watching someone you love suffer. It’s kind of being a – I think it’s an upside-down role for us, where we have to be like, ‘Snap out of it. Come on in. us – we all have to admit what’s going on here, so that we can achieve it. And it took a while for everyone to be on the same page. We learned a lot about each other – and have proven once again how strong we are. “

Well said …

Unfortunately, the family is no stranger to serious health challenges; Ozzy and Sharon’s youngest son Jack was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis back in 2012, at another particularly difficult time for the famous family.

Strict Adjustment

The rocker had to seriously ramp up his tour schedule after diagnosis, disrupting a round-the-world run and being somewhat forced to sit around the house to recover. Even at his age – Ozzy turned 71 years old in December – that’s not the easiest thing.

The Prince of Darkness explained:

“From a working class background, I hate letting people down. I don’t want to do my job. And so I see my husband is working, my kids are working, everything is done – try to be useful to me, I’m devastated because I can’t contribute to my family, you know. But you know, put it this way – I’m better off now than it was last February.I was in a state of shock. “

Wow … we can’t even imagine.

Sharon has been around Ozzy for a long time, and nothing will change now that she’s battling Parkinson’s disease. / (c) WENN

However, for Sharon, allowing Ozzy to rest and help her get back on her feet was never talked about.

The husband and mother explain more, and mention in the next step is medical care outside the United States:

“We all have a role. But all I know is what can I do to make her smile? I know going to the studio makes her happy. That’s what I did. Everything else to her. Now, we’ve reached a point here in this country where we can’t go anymore because we’ve got all the answers we can get here. So in April – we’re going to a professional in Switzerland. And she’s talking – getting your immune system at its peak. “

Wow! Here’s hoping a major step like this can seriously help improve Ozzy’s well-being and everyday life, at least.

Related: Alex Trebek’s Wife Opens Up About Her Cancer Diagnosis

At any rate, though, the long heavy metal mainstay is thinking about coming back to perform again. He recently released a new single, Ordinary Man, his first new music in more than a decade, and it is clear he wants to return to the stage again.

The septuagenarian explained optimistically:

“My fans, they are my air, you know. I feel better. I own the fact that I have – a case of Parkinson’s. And I just hope they hang in there and they’re there for me because I need to.” them. I want to see my people, you know. It’s just like me – I hate them a lot. “

Awww! Such an exciting thing to say … let it happen!

BTW, you can find out more from the entire interview segment at GMA (below):

. https://t.co/tYd0K3rQet pic.twitter.com/ANaS82xakY

– Good Morning America (@GMA) January 21, 2020

Here’s hoping Ozzy can successfully manage Parkinson’s and become successful with the disease, living the rest of a long, happy life no matter what!

Keep fighting! We’re all rooting for you!

(Image by WENN)