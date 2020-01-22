Ozzy Osbourne has admitted that he kept the diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease a secret for almost a year.

In an emotional interview about Good Morning America, the 71-year-old rock icon alongside his wife Sharon said that it had become impossible to hide his complaints for longer and that the past year was the most painful so far.

The Black Sabbath singer was secretly diagnosed last February and his “nerve pain” is being treated with a “whole lot” of medication.

The problems started after Ozzy fell at home. He said at the time: “When I fell, it was pitch black, I went to the bathroom and I fell.

Ozzy Osbourne revealed in an emotional interview with his wife Sharon on Tuesday morning that he has Parkinson’s

(Image: GMA)

“I just fell and landed like a bang on the floor and I remember lying there thinking” Well, you did it now “, really calm.

“Sharon called an ambulance. After that, it was all downhill.”

He had to have an operation on his neck, and after he got nerve pain, the doctors said Parkinson’s was the cause.

On Tuesday, Ozzy told Good Morning America: “It was a terrible challenge for us,” he said of the past year.

“I had to have my neck operated on, which cost me all my nerves.”

“I found out that I have a mild form of …”

Sharon jumped in when Ozzy couldn’t finish the sentence: “It’s Parkin 2, a form of Parkinson’s. There are so many different types of Parkinson’s.

Sharon was tearful during the interview

(Image: GMA)

“It is not a death sentence, but it affects the nerves in your body.

“It’s like you have a good day, then a good day, and then a really bad day.”

Ozzy then went on to say, “A year ago I was in terrible shape. I have a lot of medication, mainly for surgery.

“I have numbness in my arm and my legs are getting cold. I don’t know if it’s Parkinson’s or what. That’s the problem.”

Ozzy was with his family during the interview

(Image: GMA)

Experts have said that Ozzy is suffering from one of the slowest developing types of Parkinson’s, but Parkin 2 cannot be cured.

It’s steadily degenerative, but there are treatments to minimize symptoms.

Sharon said that they will travel to Switzerland in the spring to learn the advice of a professor who is a Parkinson’s specialist.

The former X-Factor judge said: “We will go anywhere to find answers.”

Sharon said they would travel to Europe for treatment

(Image: GMA)

Ozzy added: “We are lucky that we can afford it.”

He went on to say that after canceling a few appearances, he felt “guilty” for hiding his diagnosis.

Ozzy continued: “Hiding something is difficult – you never feel right.

“You feel guilty. I’m not good at secrets. I can’t walk around with it anymore.

“It’s as if I’m running out of excuses.

“I feel better now that I’ve resigned myself to having Parkinson’s.”

Ozzy said he hid his diagnosis for a year

(Image: GMA)

Now he wants to get well again to go on tour with his band.

Sharon admitted, “This is the longest time he’s ever been at home. He really has to get out now.”

Ozzy added, “I can’t wait to get well and get back on the streets. That’ll kill me. I need it, you know – that’s my drug.

“I’m not going anywhere yet.”

Parkinson’s Steve Ford of the UK said yesterday, “Ozzy Osbourne, who spoke bravely about his diagnosis of Parkinson and his journey to” property “will do so much to raise awareness of this much misunderstood condition.”

Around 145,000 people with this disease live in the UK.

