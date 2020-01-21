Ozzy Osbourne has Parkinson's disease, diagnosis of details

Ozzy Osbourne has always been proud to be an open book in good and bad times.

And so the legendary rocker, 71, tells his fans the truth about his private, years-long health struggle: he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in February 2019.

Sit down with Robin Roberts for a interview with “Good Morning America” it was broadcast on Tuesday, Ozzy, woman Sharonand children mortar and Kelly first opened on how the diagnosis of the patriarch has influenced their famous family.

“I’m not good with secrets. I can’t walk around with it anymore because it’s like I have no more excuses, you know?” Ozzy told Roberts.

“It was a huge challenge for all of us,” he continued. “I did my last show on New Year’s Eve at the Forum. Then I fell heavy. I had to undergo surgery on my neck that ruined all my nerves.” It was shortly after the fall, Ozzy said, that he was diagnosed with the incurable neurodegenerative disorder that causes constant vibrations in most patients.

“It’s PRKN 2,” Sharon noted. “There are so many different types of Parkinson’s; it’s not a death sentence, but it affects certain nerves in your body. And it’s like having a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day.”

Ozzy described the nerve pain and numbness as a “weird feeling”, saying that he “got numbness in this arm before surgery, my legs stay cold. I don’t know if that is Parkinson’s or what, you know, but that is – see you, that’s the problem. Because they cut nerves when they did the surgery. “

In fact, it was Ozzy’s children who first suspected something was wrong with their father.

“The hardest thing is to see someone who likes to see you suffer,” Kelly said. “It has become a little bit a bit – I think a role reversal for us, where we need to be,” click out. Come on we – we all have to admit what is happening here, “so that we can get over this. And it took just before everyone was on the same page. “

“We’ve all learned so much about each other again – and it’s reaffirmed how strong we are,” she added, noting that the diagnosis also helped improve her relationship with her brother.

Jack, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2012, said he may be dealing with his father more than ever and said to Robin, “I understand when you have something you don’t want – but if he wants to talk, and so on not, then I try to pass on information. “

In addition to the new physical challenges, Ozzy’s self-esteem has also taken a hit; he feels that he cannot contribute to his family like he once did.

“I come from a workers background and hate to abandon people. I hate not doing my job,” he explained. “And so when I see my wife go to work, my children go to work, everybody does it – trying to be helpful to me, that brings me down because I can’t contribute to my family, you know.”

“But you know, put it that way – I’m a lot better now than in February last year,” he added. “I was in a shocking state.”

In an effort to maintain her father’s courage, Kelly played an active role in getting him back to the studio to work on music. “All I know is what I can do to make him smile? I know he makes going to the studio happy. That’s what I did,” she said. “Everything else was him.”

Ozzy has since regained his strength and focused on what he always loved doing: acting for his fans. He even released his first new single in a decade, a song called “Ordinary Man.”

“They are my air, you know,” he said about his supporters. “I feel better. I have admitted that I have a Parkinson’s case. And I just hope they persist and they are there for me because I need them. I want to see my people, you know. It’s like I have them so very wrong. “

Ozzy and his wife are also looking outside the United States for more answers. As Sharon explained: “We have reached a point in this country where we cannot go any further, because we have all the answers we can get here. So in April we are going to a professional in Switzerland. And he is dealing with – you bring the immune system to its peak. “

Yet she is hopeful. “He’s coming back,” she said. “And he’s going to do what he likes to do; I know.”

Do you have a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

Best Hollywood reunions

HBO

This moving SAG Awards moment can be the last big reunion of small lies