Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sport

Ozzie Guillen has had a lot of success as a manager in his nine seasons. Now that he sees more open leadership positions, the 56-year-old wonders why he doesn’t get an opportunity to do so.

Guillen was present at the White Sox Fanfest on Friday and immediately felt at home, especially in front of the media. When Guillen was asked what he thought of why he was no longer considered a manager candidate, he reacted as only he could.

“Why not me? What was I doing in the game?” Guillen asked about Scott Merkin. “I feel like I was betting on the game or something. They didn’t ask me or talked to me about it. I did that Feeling that I was excluded from the game and I want to know why. “

He makes a point. Guillen was never involved in scandals that compromised the game’s integrity, such as the ongoing problems with sign theft. He set a 747-710 record with the White Sox in 2004–11, won a World Series in 2005 and his team never lost more than 72 games in Chicago.

Guillen only lasted one season in Miami and won 69 games with the team in 2012 before changing organization from him. Meanwhile, the Marlins recently extended skipper Don Mattingly after the team won just 63 games in 2018.

Guillen would love to have another chance to watch a World Championship and return to the top one last time after winning his first White Sox. The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros are looking for managers. Unfortunately, Guillen doesn’t seem to get another shot.