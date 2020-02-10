Oyo suspends 13 principals, 2 assistants and 1 teacher

The government of the State of Oyo ordered Monday that 13 primary school principals, two deputy head teachers, and a class teacher for extortion and various misconduct be suspended.

Executive Chairman of the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Adeniran issued this guideline after visiting some schools in the metropolis of Ibadan.

Adeniran believed that the government would not tolerate inequality and gross discipline among the teachers, and found that the board suspended the erroneous teachers based on established facts that were taken at the various local schools they oversee.

He added that in addition to illegally charging students, suspended teachers were also charged with disobedience and refusal to follow posted posting instructions.

The suspended principals are Ms. Agnes Amodu from IMG Primary School in Olubadan and Ms. Janet Ayoade from St. Johns Primary School 1 in Eleta. They were suspended because they refused to follow the posting instructions

Risat Motunrayo Ogundele, headmistress of Atolu Model Primary School 4 in Oremeji, was suspended at a police station for detaining a primary school 3 student.

Others who were suspended for illegal fee collection were; Ms. Kehinde Oyediran and Ms. Monsurat Olaniyan, Headmistress of Primary Schools 1 and 2 of the Community, Idi-Obi, Airport, Ibadan; Mr. Omotosho Michael, Ms. Bilikisu Romoke and Ms. Oyenike Damilola Adisa, Headmistress at Community Elementary Schools 1, 2 and 3, Sasa, Ibadan.

Headmaster of St. Pauls Primary School 1, 2, 3 and 4, Yemetu, Mrs. Olukoga; Mrs. C.G. Lawal; Ms. Simbiat Adewale and Ms. O. F. Ogunbiyi were also suspended for illegal fee collection.

The headmistress, IMG, School 1, Oje-Igosun, Ms. Esther Oluranti Adeoye, was also suspended for charging fees illegally.

A deputy headmistress, Ms. Romoke Ahmadu-Bello, and a primary school teacher, Ms. Omolola Abobade, were also suspended.

A deputy headmaster of IMG School 2, Oje-Igosun, Mufudat Abioye, was also suspended for illegal fee collection.

Adeniran, who said that the suspended teachers would face a disciplinary committee set up by the board, added that the committee had been tasked to thoroughly investigate the allegations and to allow all those involved to be heard fairly.

It should be remembered that after announcing free and quality education in May 2019, the government of the State of Oyo approved the payment of N526 million as an operating grant for elementary and secondary schools for the first school period 2019/2020.

Schools are expected to provide payouts to the state government at the end of each semester.