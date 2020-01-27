Oyo: My Life in Danger - ALGON President Abass-Aleshinloye Says

The president of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in Oyo state, Prince Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye, warned on Monday of an alleged threat to his life.

This follows the assumption of office of the presidents of the local communities in the 33 local communities and 35 zones of development of the local councils of the State.

Abass-Aleshinloye made this statement via a statement made available to DAILY POST on Monday evening.

DAILY POST recalls that the majority of presidents of local governments who were dismissed by Governor Seyi Makinde last year resumed their duties today, however, violence has been reported in some councils.

Abass-Aleshinloye, who also serves as president of the Oluyole local government region, said that some suspected opposition members had called his telephone line, threatening to stir up unrest in Council areas and to take care of him about his role across the country. saga.

“They specifically called my line and issued the threat. They also unleashed chaos on some of my employees, hurting some of them during the process. The information available to us also indicates that there are elements that plan to create a crisis in certain areas of the State Council. Their intention is to force control of the LG from our members.

“These elements are believed to be supporters of the chairmen of illegal guards imposed on the state by Governor Seyi Makinde. We all know that the thing called the interim president has been declared illegal by the Supreme Court and our Constitution.

“The Attorney General of the Federation, who is the head of the country’s legal department, explained this in more detail in the written letter to the Attorney General of Oyo State. It would therefore be inadvisable for these elements to continue in their harmful plan, ”he said.

Abass-Aleshinloye ordered the police to stand up and do and nip the plan in the bud.

“We don’t want this state to go back to the anarchy that was before 2011. We have always enjoyed peace in the state for the past eight years, when the last administration ruled. So we must do nothing to truncate this peaceful atmosphere, ”he added.

The ALGON president also called on Governor Makinde to restrain some of his people who he said had vowed to cause chaos.

He said, “We are peace-loving people. We do not expect anyone to create a crisis in the state again, because it does not pay. It would be unfortunate if a state of emergency were declared. We must avoid such a situation by all means ”.