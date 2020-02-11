Oyo: Makinde broke the agreement – candidates for the ADC House of Assembly

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), candidate of the House of Assembly in the 2019 general election in the state of Oyo, accused Governor Seyi Makinde of failing to comply with any of the agreements made with them on Tuesday.

The candidates made this statement at a press conference held in front of journalists at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Secretariat in Ibadan.

The conference was attended by Mr. Gaphar Ojetola (Ibadan North 1 constituency), Tolani Adigun Tajudeen (Ibadan South West 1 constituency), Habeeb Idowu Balogun (Ibadan South West constituency 2), Paul Alagbe (Ogbomoso North constituency) and Akindipe Abiodun Akinsunbo (Ibadan constituency North part west).

DAILY POST noted that there was an agreement between the political gladiators and the political parties that worked for Mr. Makinde’s success during the governor election.

The culmination of the agreements was reached when a former state governor, Senator Rasidi Ladoja, raised Mr. Makinde’s hand as a candidate to support the governor election on March 9, 2019.

Ladoja campaigned against ADC governor candidate Senator Olufemi Lanlehin, Zenith Labor Party (ZLP) barrister Sharafadeen Alli and Bolaji Ayorinde, leader of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), and asked them to support Makinde in the election.

But the House of Assembly candidates, who were also part of the agreement, insisted on Tuesday that Makinde would still have to fulfill the agreement with them nine months after taking office.

Assembly candidates addressing journalists said they sacrificed as much as giving up, using, and disposing of, ignoring, or treating them in this way.

They said: “It is important to note that on March 2, 2019, the alliance was the masterbeat that changed the calculation of the political landscape in the state of Oyo and gave the four parties a well-deserved victory, while engineer Seyi Mankinde gave the Oyo state governor

“There were contractual terms for the alliance on March 2, 2019 with a common formula for political appointments in all bodies. All coalition parties unreservedly agreed to the terms

“As candidates for the House of the Assembly of the ADC, whose election coincided with the election of the governors, we eventually became the direct victims and victims of the alliance because all 32 seats in the House of the Assembly were filled along the candidacy of the Makinde coalition governor ,

“It is important to emphasize that we have not applied for or received any monetary compensation before agreeing to the terms of the alliance, as we have been repeatedly assured that we will be the first consideration for a political appointment. These assurances were also underlined by the governor during his thank you visit to Senator Lanlehin’s residence

“We regret to have announced that, after almost nine months to date, Makinde has not fulfilled any of the agreements reached between our Senator Lanlehin. Governor Makinde, as a man of honor, should honor his promises in accordance with the terms agreed with Senator Lanlehin for reasons of importance and urgency.

“The governor’s body language is that of refraining from fulfilling his own part of the agreement, even though we did everything possible to win his election. Victory was our common effort, and the terms of the promises should be met without further delay. We sacrificed so much as to be abandoned, used, and disposed of, ignored, or treated in this way. As in the last elections, we should create good conditions so that other countries can follow in similar circumstances.

“We contacted the governor several times. Our guide, Rector, has made several attempts to call and reach him. I can’t tell you how many times Lanlehin tried to reach him. We waited too long ”.