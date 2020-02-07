Oyo gathering gives OYSIEC 7-day ultimatum to provide information on LG 2018 election

The Oyo State House of Assembly gave the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) a seven-day ultimatum on Thursday to provide all relevant documents related to the May 2018 local elections.

This followed an application from the Chief Whip of the House, Hakeem Adedibu.

DAILY POST gathered that the election was carried out by the state’s former Abiola Ajimobi.

Adedibu noted in its request, “Urgent need to review Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) accounts,” that OYSEIC officials’ responses to local government elections in May 2018 had caused more confusion in the immediate past as a clarification.

According to Adedibu, the administrative heads of the ministries, departments and government agencies usually take turns in front of the house of honor for the annual budget defense meeting.

He pointed out that OYSEIC officials’ responses to local government elections in May 2018, which the former governor Abiola Ajimobi led under the government led to confusion rather than clarification in the past.

Adedibu said: “OYSEIC was enacted by the Oyo State House of Assembly. As a result, this honorable house is constitutionally authorized to review OYSIEC’s activities.

“We have given OYSIEC a one-week ultimatum to provide the employee’s office with relevant documents regarding the payment of the non-refundable, the payment of the nomination form and other relevant documents required by the 1999 Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission Act.”

The spokesman for the house, Adebo Ogundoyin, emphasized in his remarks that the application should not be regarded as a political party position and that it was not prompted to witch-hunt individuals or groups.

Ogundoyin noted that any individual or group may have their opinions and reservations about the LG 2018 elections, but the fact remains that OYSIEC spent Oyo State Fund on the elections, and it is only responsible for their books check if there is a need.

“Some appointed OYSIEC board members have a pending trial, but I felt it was unnecessary to interfere with OYSIEC’s investigation by lawmakers of the Oyo State Government.

“We invite OYSIEC and the relevant schedule officer to appear before the House committee to clarify issues related to the conduct of the elections.”