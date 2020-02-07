Ownership of Nigeria claim: Sultan rejects Fulani group and says nobody can Islamize Nigeria

Continued claims by a Fulani group that they owned Nigeria from Sokoto to the Atlantic, and the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, rejected the Fulani group on Friday, saying no one could Islamize or Christianize Nigeria.

He also said that there was no place in any of Usman Danfodio’s over a hundred books that said that Nigeria was a Fulanis.

The sultan announced this when he held the first annual day of forgiveness and reconciliation in Plateau State at this interfaith mediation center in collaboration with the Plateau State Peace Building Agency.

“I am the leader of the Usman Danfodio dynasty. I have never seen where in the hundreds of Usman Danfodio’s books Nigeria belongs to the Fulanis. What he wrote was the role of Islam in leadership, including leadership. They never mention the conquest of a particular country or the ownership of a particular territory.

“People say that jihad should Islamize every country, but I said no, Danfodio never came to Islamize a country, he preached against bad government.

“This fake comes from those who don’t want peace in this country, and we denounced it. I’m the national patron of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, which has existed for 44 years. There are two other organizations that I know of, however others I don’t know, please verify with us before blaming us, ”he said.

He pointed out that not all Fulanis were involved in kidnapping, banditry and other crimes and that those behind the atrocities were not members of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association

Sa’ad said, “They are not members of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, they are criminals. I do not know why security agencies allow them to be who they are. It is the responsibility of the security agencies, not mine. It are Fulani criminals as well as criminal elements among the Berom, Yoruba, Igbo and other tribes in the country. Let’s stop calling. “

Claiming that there are underground movements to Islamize Nigeria, the Sultan said that no one or group, whether Christian or Muslim, was able to do so.

According to him, no one is able to Islamize or christianize Nigeria, it is not possible, one hundred percent impossible, but we still have leaders who use their privileged positions either in the church or in the mosque to say many bad things, and nothing is done to them. They say things with impunity, but are never punished. “

Governor Simon Lalong said in his speech that his government would continue to work with security agencies to deal with criminals and evil people and groups who appear determined to harm the state.

Lalong said that it is the duty of every good leader to bridge the gap and reduce the factors that create distrust, hatred and bigotry between different ethnic groups and religious followers.

This could only be possible if there was a genuine commitment to truth, justice and loyalty to the oath of office and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in particular by those who had been elected to serve everyone.

“We must not always take advantage of the divide between politics, religion and ethnicity that can easily derail us and create disharmony among people.

“If we do justice to everyone, regardless of the differences, there will be peace and progress. Everything else will make us slide deeper into chaos, ”he emphasized.