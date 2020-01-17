Ownership of a duck boat that sank at Table Rock Lake and killed 17 people decides final lawsuit news

KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) – The owner of a tourist duck boat that sank in a Missouri lake and killed 17 people has settled his final pending lawsuit for an undisclosed amount.

Since the fall of the World War II amphibious vehicle at Table Rock Lake near Branson in July 2018, 31 lawsuits have been filed against Ripley Entertainment. A joint application for approval of a confidential settlement was filed Thursday in the lawsuit filed by Joseph and William Strecker.

Her 68-year-old mother Rosemarie Hamann from the suburb of St. Louis in Affton had gone to the popular tourist town of Branson to celebrate her birthday with 69-year-old William Asher. The couple were killed when the boat went down after going into the lake despite severe weather warnings.

Attorney Kevin Roberts, who represents the brothers, did not return a phone message from The Associated Press.

Ripley spokeswoman Suzanne Smagala-Potts said in a statement on Friday that the company has been determined to work with families since the boat’s sinking.

“Although we know that lost lives cannot be replaced, we are actively pursuing settlements and all claims against Branson Ride The Ducks have now been resolved,” said Smagala-Potts. “Out of respect for family privacy, we won’t be discussing the details of a settlement.”

The company stopped operating the boats after the sinking. Three of his employees, including the captain, are indicted by the federal government. He is accused of misjudging the weather and not instructing passengers to put on flotation equipment when conditions worsened. Two managers are charged with not communicating the increasing intensity of the storm, including forecasting wind gusts of 110 km / h.

Previously settled litigation includes many that resulted from the death of nine members of an Indiana family. Other victims came from Missouri, Illinois and Arkansas. Fourteen people survived the downfall.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.