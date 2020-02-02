Owen Wilson joins the cast of Marvel’s ‘Loki’ with Tom Hiddleston

Actor Owen Wilson will join Tom Hiddleston in the upcoming Marvel series “Loki.”

Wilson heads to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the series to broadcast the giant Disney +, according to deadline.com.

The series stars Hiddleston as Loki, the cheater demigod and brother of Thor.

There are no updates on Wilson’s exact role, but he is said to be a prominent character.

Wilson, also an Oscar-nominated screenwriter, is known for “The Royal Tenenbaums”, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”, “Wedding Crashers”, “Shanghai Noon” and “The Interns”. Then he will be seen in “The French Dispatch”.

At the moment, filming is underway in “Loki”. The series is expected to be released in 2021.

“Loki” will be an executive production of Kevin Feige. Michael Waldron and Kate Herron are also executive producers of the series, with Waldron also writing the project and Herron also as director.

According to Marvel Studios sources, the Disney + series will link the show’s launch with the supernatural sequel “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.”

