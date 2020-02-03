Owaisi claims one child’s lost eye, beating up girls during protests against CAA in Jamia

New Delhi: AIMIM leader and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi claimed Monday in Lok Sabha that one child has lost his eye while girls were beaten up during protests against the Citizenship Change Act at Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) University here.

During Question Time, Owaisi claimed that the government has harassed students and calls it “shameful”.

“We are with the students from Jamia and the whole country is with the students from Jamia. One child has lost his eye. Daughters were beaten. They are not ashamed. Children are being shot at,” said Owaisi, amid noisy. protests by the treasury banks.

Earlier, HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, in response to Owaisi’s question, said there were reports of violence in JMI and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campuses, but no such incident was reported at the University of Allahabad (AU).

Pokhriyal said that the central universities are autonomous legal organizations and that all administrative and academic decisions are taken by the university with the approval of its legal bodies such as the Executive Board, the Academic Council and the court, etc. And that universities are also competent to handle incidents.

“There have been reports of violence in the JMI and the AMU. However, such an incident on campus has not been reported by the AU. The JMI has submitted a request to set up a powerful committee to inquire about the incident of violence on campus. “he said.

The minister said that since the subject related to law and order, this request was referred to the relevant department for appropriate action.

“The AMU and AU have not submitted such a request to the Department of Human Resource Development. According to the provisions of the law of the university, the Executive Council of the

University has the power to manage and administer the income and property of the University, “he said.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.