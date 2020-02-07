Overwatch League Opening Weekend 2020: teams to watch

The Overwatch League returns on Saturday, February 8 – where the Dallas Fuel and New York Excelsior organize opening weekend festivals to start the 2020 season.

The opening weekend of the Overwatch League is only a few days away and the expected return around each team has reached a boiling point. After an offseason strewn with roster adjustments, it is exciting to know that the wait to witness OWL action is finally over. Of the teams that are on the podium this weekend, a handful of rosters protrude, but which teams deserve extra attention when the promotion starts on Saturday?

San Francisco shock

The favorite of the consensus at the opening of the Weekend, the San Francisco Shock actually returns their entire championship in 2019 – which captured the OWL last season. With an impressively skilled schedule with the benefit of teammate synergy, the Shock descends to Opening Weekend with the goal of continuing where they left off.

The San Francisco Shock made some minor adjustments during the break, the most interesting being the addition of their newest Assistant Coach, Arachne. The most recent Talon Esports coached in the Pacific Contenders, where they delivered excellent performances in both the Pacific Contenders Showdown and the Contenders Gauntlet. Although there may not have been much to improve in the selection, the San Francisco Shock still seems to have found a way to prevent him from being satisfied with the success of last season.

The only two selection for the Shock was the departure of their off-tank player “Nevix”, who will play for the Toronto Defiant this season. The other is the addition of “ANS”, a DPS player known for his hit scan game, who played for BlossoM in Contenders 2018: Season 3 prior to his retirement in early 2019. Apart from these two players, fans of San Francisco can shock many expect familiar faces on stage this weekend.