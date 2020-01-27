Overwatch and Call Of Duty retired from Twitch, now exclusive to YouTube

Call Of Duty League already has a busy start (photo: Activision)

It’s not just the influencers that big streaming sites are fighting for, but also the games, since Overwatch and Call Of Duty go to YouTube.

A new front in the war has been opened for their viewing habits, as YouTube has signed a multi-year partnership to be the exclusive home of Overwatch League, Call Of Duty League and Hearthstone.

As of January 24, YouTube will be the only place where you can watch the Call Of Duty League, as it begins its first season, and as of February 8 it will be the same for Overwatch League.

Previously, both were expected to be on Twitch, which paid $ 90 million for the exclusive rights of the first two seasons of Overwatch League. So you can only imagine what Google paid to get it this time.

Google’s Google Gaming initiative initially appeared to be a failure, especially after they canceled support for their application, but after subscribing to large transmitters such as CouRage, Valkyrae, LazarBeam and Muselk, there has been an increase in corporate interest and spending .

Part of the agreement with Activision implies that Google Cloud be used to boost Activision Blizzard online technology, which may well have been the deciding factor in leaving Twitch.

Although Twitch remains by far the largest live streaming service, its market share dropped from 67% in 2018 to 61% in 2019, largely thanks to the poaching of Microsoft Ninja and Shroud for Mixer.

Since both Google and Microsoft have much larger pockets than Twitch, that percentage is likely to be further reduced with the more exclusive agreements they both make.

Meanwhile, the first broadcast of Call Of Duty League already recorded 700,000 live viewers, while Overwatch League will seek to beat its record of 13 million views during the first week of its next season.

