Overview of the N.C. State-Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball Capsule | Virginia Tech

State of North Carolina # 7 at Virginia Tech

2 p.m. at the Cassell Coliseum

The Internet: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com)

Records: State of North Carolina 21-1, 10-0 ACC; Go. Tech 16-5, 6-4.

Remarks: Virginia Tech is expected to make the NCAA tournament 8th in ESPN’s last bracketology, with State being 2nd. … State is in second place in the ACC ranking, the Hokies in fifth place. … The Hokies are 1-20 in this series, with their only victory to come in the ACC 2015 tournament. The state has beaten the Hokies five times in a row, including a 76-69 victory on January 2.… The center State sophomore Elissa Cunane, who averages 17.0 points and 10.3 rebounds, was listed on the Wood Award Late Season Top 20 watchlist on Monday. She draws 59.8% of ground. … State has won seven straight since losing to North Carolina on January 9.… State just won a 63-60 victory over Duke last weekend. Cunane had 27 points in this victory. … Aisha Sheppard has an average of 16.1 points for Tech. … The State is the leader of the ACC in terms of rebound margin (enemies exceeding the limits of 10.4 rebounds per game) and percentage of defense of the field (33.9%). … State and Virginia Tech rank 1-2 in the ACC in 3-point field goal percentage. The Hokies lead ACC in defense at 3 percentage points (27.1%).

