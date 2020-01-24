Overall, the Jezebel employees are almost qualified to work as a rich person's butler / nanny

Picture: Getty

Recently, a Silicon Valley family who had enough money to keep a whole group of calls busy for them to spend the most boring parts of their lives published a job ad asking for a housekeeping manager / nanny. Supposedly, they were only looking for a CPR-certified, competent copywriter to pose 10-year-old maths puzzles and at the same time collect data from vacation research in tabular form and throw a water polo ball at mom in the pool. As I read the list, it occurred to me that even though I have four degrees, I might not have a single ability that this family is looking for, and maybe not the ability to love.

But because I’m lucky enough to work with a team of the most talented people I’ve ever been able to meet, I was very confident that we could all have enough knowledge to earn the honor of doing simple tasks for rich people. And we almost! Rich people, when you read, get the following if you hire an entire team of people to do the work you ask someone to do:

Emily Alford: Hi buddies, could you help me with a friday blog by looking at the nanny / butler requirements of these rich people and telling me which of the tasks you could possibly do?

Joan Summers: Is parasite an option?

Megan Reynolds: As a senior editor, I can do most of it, but I don’t know how to drive and all the physical requirements that I really don’t have the energy for.

Joan Summers: Can i be the driver

Kelly Faircloth: I have the crappy Bootleg TJ Maxx equivalent of most of these skills.

Joan Summers: Emily, I am very disorganized, I only partially speak Japanese and I don’t have a passport. Duck eggs are gross too.

,Emily Alford: Can anyone ski?

Kelly Faircloth: Absolutely not. Also, I would definitely give these kids crackers and turn on frozen.

Megan Reynolds: I know skiing.

Emily Alford: Yay! We have this. We are really fine.

Alexis Sobel Fitts: As far as I know, I am not allergic to duck eggs. I can speak english as second language as first language.

Garrett sizing: I can always quantify how much fish people need.

Ashley Reese: I can speak, cook, do a short mountain hike and swim with words. I probably won’t remember giving your child the vitamins.

Shannon Melero-Ureña: I want to teach these imaginary children about Woso because they like to do sports.

Alexis Sobel Fitts: Do you give vitamins and calcium supplements in the same way as dogs? Cover with peanut butter and keep your mouth shut until you swallow while massaging your neck? If so, I can do that.

Julianne Escobedo Shepherd: I could help with the basic math homework and probably send the emails. I would refuse to do anything else.

Kelly Faircloth: “Mom is the manager and has to relax on the weekends” – I murmur into the huge pile of laundry that I have to fold.

Emily Alford: So Kelly, wouldn’t you be available to throw the water polo at Mother?

Kelly Faircloth: All of these rich people who are trying to put their children in the past, if the best thing they can do is get them to do some chores.

Emily Alford: So you say you could have a positive influence on the children in self-discipline?

Kelly Faircloth: Yes, I am convinced of it.

Emily Alford: Okay, if someone is CPR certified and / or speaks French, Spanish or plays the piano, we have the job!

Alexis Sobel Fitts: Can I recite the Canterbury stories in Middle English?

Emily Alford: That is close enough. We made it!

Kelly Faircloth: We are definitely like aunt mame’s bastard.

Alexis Sobel Fitz: Many marketable skills here.