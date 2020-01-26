Click here for updates on this story

FOREST CITY, NC (WLOS) – It has been almost a week since a fire destroyed a house in Rutherfordton.

The Henson family lost everything they owned, including their cats.

“It will take a while to heal,” said Samuel Henson.

Henson and his family barely escaped from their burning house in Rutherfordton last weekend, forcing them to leave their pets and belongings behind.

“It’s a huge problem,” said Henson.

Neighbor, Rosalie Toro was there while the family watched everything explode.

“God touched my heart and said,” You’re going to have to do this, whether you like it or not, “said Toro.

Six days later, a hundred neighbors and strangers came in hopes of helping them start a new life – by donating piles of clothing, furniture and everyday items.

“We have seen a gap that needs to be filled, we are trying to take over around the community and help our fellow human beings,” said Joshua Ballinger.

Ballinger saw Henson’s story on Facebook, and contacted other members of the North Carolina Jeepers Association and got to work, gathering trucks loaded with furniture.

“It fills my heart, my heart is full right now, knowing that people can come together, put things together for someone they don’t even know,” said Ballinger.

“It’s just going to show you how there are still good people out there,” said Henson.

The Hensons are not only grateful for the help of the community, but also Samantha, 10, who saved her mother-in-law’s life.

“I probably wouldn’t be alive today to see it all happen, I’m amazed and so proud of her,” said Samantha’s mother-in-law.

Note: this content is subject to a strict embargo on the local market. If you share the same market as the contributor to this article, you cannot use it on any platform.