SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA (KFOR) – About 20% of high school students in the Cumberland Valley school district dropped out of school last week. The district does not close schools, but does its best to keep the schools sanitized so that more children do not come with anything.

About 500 of the 2,800 high school students were absent this week.

“Everyone coughs and blows their nose,” said junior Gillian Smith.

According to Smith, about 75% of his friends are sick at home because of the flu or a stomach bug.

“If you go to the nurse and I say I’m not starting to feel good, they’ll fire you right away,” said Smith. “So many people are going home. I think the other day 68 went home just from the nurses’ office. “

The district says their wardens are making sure to clean and disinfect commonly affected areas in the district and will disinfect rooms that require extra attention beyond their daily cleanings.

The district is asking parents to keep their children at home when they have a fever, vomiting, diarrhea, or a cough that prevents them from sleeping at night.

To prevent the spread of the flu or other viruses:

To get vaccinated

Wash your hands often

Don’t touch your face

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.

Smith says, with the feeling that there are germs and sick students all around her in high school, she is doing her best to avoid getting sick.

“I wash my hands after sneezing, I don’t put my hands on the door. I put my sleeve around my hands when I touch door knobs,” said Smith. “I constantly tell people to wash my hands. I’m taking vitamin C drops to make sure I don’t get sick. “

The school district says the absenteeism rates they see are about double what they normally are.

