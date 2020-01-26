Over $ 300,000 in Relief Funds Donated to Public School Teachers at Deerfield Beach Event - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 25, 2020

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) – Volunteers in Deerfield Beach distributed some much-needed school tools to teachers.

The United Way of Broward County has partnered with Publix to hold their seventh annual Tools for Schools event on Saturday morning.

Volunteers donated relief supplies worth more than $ 300,000 to public school teachers.

“Our teachers spend a lot of money to equip their classrooms. They want additional material and we thought what a great way to honor our teachers and thank our teachers. That’s why we do this every year, ”said Kathleen Cannon, President and CEO of United Way of Broward. “We are committed to our teachers and thank them for everything they do here in Broward County.”

Publix Super Markets raised funds from generous buyers.

Officials said the event was scheduled for the middle of the school year because the teachers didn’t have enough material in their classrooms at that time.

