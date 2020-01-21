Over 25 Arrested After Wheels Up, Guns Down Driver Flood Parts of Miami-Dade - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

MIAMI (WSVN) – At least 100 off-road and dirt bike drivers were spotted in parts of Miami-Dade County during Martin Luther King Jr.’s day, including parts of Doral, Hialeah, and West Miami-Dade, which caused police officers to arrest more than two dozen of them.

The drivers were first sighted in Miami Shores and northwest Miami-Dade on Monday afternoon before heading west. Then they turned south before returning north.

7News cameras handcuffed at least three bikers on Monday night, sitting on a sidewalk near Northwest 79th Street and 22nd Avenue in northwest Miami-Dade.

It was a more chaotic scene in Miami Shores shortly after 4 p.m. as drivers raced past Hubert O. Sibley Elementary School on Northwest 115th Street near Third Avenue.

The drivers saw them driving down the road at high speed, in some cases up to 90 km / h. Some of them popped wheelies. Others were seen on the sidewalk or against traffic.

The school was closed due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but there were children on their bikes in the area. The relative proximity to the drivers raised safety concerns.

In North Miami, more than a dozen drivers were spotted oncoming traffic at an intersection.

7SkyForce HD detained a dirt bike rider banging a wheelie with one leg in the air as he headed south on Northwest 42nd Avenue near 175th Street.

When a 7News reporter asked why they were driving off-road vehicles, a driver in Miami Shores said, “That’s what we like to do. That’s it. We just love it , to do that. “

When asked about potential safety risks, the driver said, “We are not trying to harm others.”

Another driver said he was looking forward to the annual tradition.

“It was crazy, man. I’ve been here for two years and it was absolutely amazing,” he said.

When asked what was surprising about it, he replied: “The mood, the person, the total mood, the mood of MLK. Everyone from New Orleans, Baltimore and New York City; everyone comes together.”

Police officers were not spotted in the area at the time, but were seen in other parts of the county. A Miami-Dade police officer said they would do their best they could and would stop the drivers if they could do so safely. He said it was not worth chasing these drivers in ways that could hurt others.

Shortly after 5:00 p.m., bikers were spotted in parts of Hialeah getting out of the traffic.

About 25 minutes later, drivers were spotted at an Exxon service station in the area of ​​Northwest 58th Street and 197th Avenue in Doral.

Cameras captured a policeman who detained a man on the ward. It remains unclear whether he was one of the arrested drivers.

About 10 minutes later, Doral police officers were seen following several drivers to make sure they were leaving town.

Shortly thereafter, Florida Highway Patrol soldiers were seen in Hialeah with their vehicles to prevent bikers from entering the Palmetto Expressway.

7SkyForce HD hovered over a few dozen bikers refueling at the subway and marathon stations at the intersection of Southwest Eighth Street and 74th Avenue in West Miami-Dade just before 6 p.m.

About 20 minutes later, aerial cameras captured bikers heading east near Southwest Eighth Street and Red Road in West Miami.

Shortly before 7 p.m. 7SkyForce HD flew west over several drivers on Northwest 79th Street near 12th Avenue.

Later on Monday evening, a video posted on Instagram captured the aftermath of a collision on Biscayne Boulevard near downtown Miami after an ATV driver appeared to have driven a car back.

The police spent the days leading up to MLK Day to remind everyone that driving off-road vehicles on public roads is illegal.

The ruthless activity this year seemed to be less than in previous years.

According to the Miami Dade police, officers have confiscated 34 vehicles, issued 41 traffic quotes and recovered two firearms from 8 p.m. Monday. During the arrests, the police said they committed 11 crimes, four crimes, and 13 traffic stops for a total of 28 people. Saturday and Sunday activities are included in the numbers.

North of the district border, officers of the Broward Sheriff have reported 14 arrests, 18 criminal charges, 16 towed vehicles and a recovered weapon.

