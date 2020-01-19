Over 100 Ryanair passengers stranded in Poland after the flight was delayed, moved to another airport and then left without them

Over 100 Ryanair passengers stayed stranded in Poland when their flight to Dublin Airport was delayed for hours – before being transferred to another airport and left without them.

Passengers with young children said they had to wait for a transfer bus to Katowice Airport in the freezing season, which did not come after the move from Kraków.

They said they had no food and had to stay at Krakow airport because the airline did not provide accommodation vouchers.

Ryanair employees did not distribute meal vouchers until 2 a.m. when no food was available at the airport.

Passengers on the FR1902 flight from Krakow to Dublin, which was due to depart at 3:15 p.m. on Friday, were informed this morning that they should fly to the airport earlier than usual due to long security delays.

Upon arrival, they were queued for two hours after checking in before being asked to collect their luggage, since their flight had now been rerouted to Katowice Airport, about an hour away.

Now some passengers have to wait almost a week for a flight home from Krakow to Dublin Airport.

Scenes in Krakow airport

(Image: Dublin Live)

Others had to queue up overnight to organize complicated connecting flights and get home to work on Monday morning.

One of these people was Cat Sawkins, who told Dublin Live about her hellish vacation end.

She said: “We received a text message from Ryanair on Friday morning asking us to get to the airport earlier than usual due to long vulnerabilities in Krakow.

“The airport was full of people. There was no notice of our flight, just the board that said ‘Delayed’ but didn’t tell how long.

“We checked in, reached our gate, stood there for two hours and there was nobody there.

“Then an announcement was made to pack our luggage that we would be taken on a bus to another airport.

“Some people had trouble getting their luggage, no one was there to tell us where the luggage would be.”

Cat and the rest of the passengers initially waited two hours outside with passing buses, none of which were intended for the Dublin flight, which was now departing from Katowice.

She continued, “We asked Ryanair staff, what’s wrong with the bus?” and the responses we received were either “I don’t know” or “There is no assigned bus for Dublin”.

“Almost all of the staff simply ignored us as if we weren’t there.

“We were told to go in for the bus announcement. We were then told that our bus was out, but the same thing happened again.

Texts about Ryanair’s flight

(Image: Dublin Live)

“Panic stations started when we realized that we were unlikely to fly because the airport was an hour away and time was running out.

“We asked if we could stop the flight to Katowice and said we would organize taxis to the airport ourselves if Ryanair paid for them.

“The staff member said she would find out and would never come back.”

It was about 11 p.m., almost 12 hours after Cat and her fellow travelers started queuing up when they got the oppressive news that their flight had left.

“An employee told us that our flight had flown and we had missed our bus and that everything was our own fault.

“We asked her what Ryanair would do for us and she kept repeating it even though there was no bus.

“We should book another flight via the app – which kept crashing – or queue up.

“One of the girls decided to call Katowice Airport to find out our flight status and was told that the flight had not yet departed.”

Some passengers received an SMS at 12.18 p.m., informing them that the flight was delayed and departing at 12.15 p.m. three minutes before receiving the SMS.

Cat added, “We were now stranded. Some people stayed in hotels, others couldn’t afford it and had to sleep on the airport floor.

“At 2:00 am, we finally got meal vouchers from Ryanair employees that were useless considering that there was no place to serve food at the airport that was open at the time of the morning.

“We asked if the meal vouchers meant that Ryanair was at fault for missing our flight. They said we were delayed a certain amount of time.

“I then queued up from 2am to 9am before finally organizing a flight to Brussels and from there to Dublin Airport.

“People who want to fly from Krakow may have to wait until Thursday before coming home.”

Ryanair has been asked to comment.

