Over 100 Liberty University students and faculty join March for Life

(Photo: courtesy Scott Lamb / Liberty University Office of Communications and Public Engagement)

LYNCHBURG, Virginia (WFXR) – More than 100 students and faculty from Liberty University traveled to Washington, D.C., on Friday for the 47th annual National March for Life.

University says students walked from National Mall to Supreme Court building alongside political activist Charlie Kirk and other representatives from the Falkirk Center for Faith & Liberty, which Kirk co-founded with President Jerry Falwell from Liberty University.

According to the school, the Falkirk Center has made travel possible for students by working with members of the Liberty’s Students for Life Club and Campus Catholic Ministries.

In a university press release, Kirk says that the fight for life is one of the nation’s most important fights.

“It’s a long fight, and we know nothing will change overnight, but millions of people who stand up for what’s right can make a difference,” says Kirk. “It gives you hope to see what’s going on here.”

Meanwhile, the students reportedly said that one of the highlights of the day was President Donald Trump, who made history on Friday as the first president to attend the National March for Life.

“Young people are at the heart of the Walk for Life, and it is your generation that will make it a family and life-friendly nation,” said Trump.

The Liberty group was also recognized on Twitter by Franklin Graham, president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse.

