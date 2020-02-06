Outsiders in anti-CAA protests threaten peace in parliament

BHOPAL: Lok Sabha’s former spokesman, Sumitra Mahajan, shot down a letter to Prime Minister Kamal Nath expressing concern over the nationwide anti-CAA NRC NPR protests.

She wrote the letter on Tuesday, one day before the Nath cabinet passed a resolution against the CAA and asked the center to repeal the amended law.

In the letter, she said that outsiders come to the state and make provocative speeches during the anti-CAA protests. This could affect peace and quiet in the state, she warned

She wrote: “It is clear that the CAA does not deprive anyone of a right, but grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and other religious minorities who have been persecuted in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The change in sections 2 and 6 of the Citizenship Act, citizenship is only transferred to the persecuted religious minorities who came to India from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh before December 31, 2014. “