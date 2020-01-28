Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior Box Office: Although it has been the third week, Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan led Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior is unstoppable at the box office. Both new versions of this Friday, Street Dancer 3D and Panga, were significantly undervalued, but Tanhaji continues its winning series.

Director Om Raut has crossed the world border of 300 crors, which is a great success.

Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior Box Office (Worldwide): Outperforms Housefull 4, hits Triple Century!

In India, Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior gathered 228,96 crores nett, which means that the gross collections are around 270,17 crores. Overseas, the film won another film 32 crores which means that the world sum will happen 302,17 crores.

With this success, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has become the 32nd Indian film that goes beyond this brand worldwide. Crossed movies like Mission Mangal (287.18 crores), Raees (287.71 crores) & Housefull 4 (291.08 crores) worldwide and other goals are Hindi Medium (304.57 crores), Good Newwz (310.34 crores *) Golmaal again (310.67 crores), WC: Ek Prem Katha316.61 crores), Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani (318 crores) & Ek Tha Tiger (320 crores).

Despite an impressive overall impression worldwide, it is purely because of its excellent performance in India. Overseas, the performance of the film could have been much better.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is above the moon with a joke of Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior entering the casino with the Rs 200 club.

“I’m glad to be part of such an inspiring and entertaining movie! Thank you Ajay for this big part that will go down as one of my best! God bless OM Raut, Kumarji, ADF films and memories of Subedar Tanaji Malusare and Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaaja! Saif said.

