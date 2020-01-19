'Out on Television' tracks the development of LGBTQ presentations

The actor Wilson Cruz says that a new documentary about the development of LGBTQ images on television is a “love letter” to the media power.

It is also evidence of how LGBTQ people and their allies used television to tell the stories of the community, said Cruz, who along with actor comedian Wanda Sykes was an executive producer for Visible: Out on Television , The five-part documentation will be released on February 14 on the new Apple TV Plus streaming service.

“Through television, we were able to tell society and our own culture what our life really was like. Because of this level of authenticity, we were able to move the needle to acceptance. Said Cruz, whose television roles include Dr. Hugh Culber on Star Trek: Discovery and Dennis on 13 Reasons Why.

Visible: Out on Television includes an interview with Ellen DeGeneres about coming out gay with her sitcom character and Adam Lambert, who talks about his experience as a candidate for American Idol. Narrators include Janet Mock, Margaret Cho, Asia Kate Dillon, Neil Patrick Harris and Lena Waithe.

When he made the documentary, he got an idea of ​​how far the medium and society have gone from being invisible to being shown on a variety of television programs, Cruz said on Sunday at a meeting of television critics. The next step in the direction of progress is to get additional LGBTQ developers behind the camera as authors, directors and producers, he said.

He also called for less violence against LGBTQ characters and more bespoke transgender characters to contribute to the portrayals in FX’s pose, in which Emmy winner Billy Porter stars.

Cruz was asked why representations of LGBTQ-colored people lag behind.

“I don’t know why it took so long, but I’m sure it has something to do with racism,” he said dryly. “It’s a hunch.”

Before openly LGBTQ characters came on TV, Sykes tried to guess possibilities.

“I’m pretty sure Roz is gay,” she said of a character in the 1986/92 sitcom “Night Court”. She did a few other things, including Mary Ann from the 1960s sitcom “Gilligan’s Island” and housekeeper Alice from “The Brady Bunch”.

“Sam who?” Said Sykes skeptically, a reference to Alice’s long-time friend and later husband in the sitcom that debuted in 1969.

