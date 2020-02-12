Out of service Palm Beach County deputy, girlfriend killed in motorcycle accident

EVERGLADES CITY, Fla. – A South Florida delegate and his girlfriend were killed in a motorcycle accident during the weekend, the authorities said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol report, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Hubert Burey [42] and passenger Jamie Lynn French [38] both died after the Sunday crash in Big Cypress National Preserve.

Burey and French drove through southwest Florida park when a National Park Service law enforcement truck hit their path, troopers said. They were thrown off the bike and hit the side of the truck. A car trying to dodge the truck hit Frans, officials said.

Frans died on the spot, and Burey died in a nearby hospital, FHP said. Both wore helmets.

Burey and French had priority, said troopers. No costs were immediately charged against the driver of the truck.

