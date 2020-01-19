Our NFL Conference Championship simulation

We use Madden 20 to simulate the NFL Conference Championship playoff games and determine the winners between the Titans Chiefs and Packers-49ers.

After two exciting weeks in playoff football, we are finally in the Conference Championship round. Only four teams are left – the Tennessee Titans, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers. Today’s game winners will move into the Super Bowl, which will be held on February 2nd.

Madden 20 had some problems starting the playoffs. After winning the wild card round 0: 4, Madden again struggled to predict the division round winners.

Our simulation went 1: 3 last weekend. The only correct prediction was the victory of the 49ers against the Vikings. To be fair, I don’t think anyone outside of Tennessee’s locker room believed the titans would beat the Baltimore ravens. But that’s why we play the game.

Madden also incorrectly predicted that the Texans would beat the chiefs. To be fair, the Texans took an incredible 24-0 lead, only to see that they slip away as quickly as they caught it.

The result is an AFC Conference Championship game in which the Tennessee Titans, led by Derrick Henry, travel to Kansas City to try and slow down Patrick Mahomes and this insanely talented crime. In the NFC, Aaron Rodgers-led Green Bay Packers travel west to San Francisco to take over the San Francisco 49ers under the leadership of former patriot Jimmy Garoppolo.

Which of these teams wins and beats their ticket to the Super Bowl? Let’s see what Madden predicts in our simulation of the 2019-20 NFL Conference Championship.