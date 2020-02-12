“Our arrogance must go”: in Wake of Delhi Poll Debacle, senior congress leader Jairam Ramesh says that the party must reinvent itself

Kochi: Expressing concern about the congressional debacle in the Delhi polls and the crisis it is facing in some states such as Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, senior congress leader Jairam Ramesh has suggested that the party should reinvent itself “relentlessly” or the prospect of becoming irrelevant .

Senior leader Veerappa Moily has also called for a “surgical” action to breathe new life into the party in the context of the election struggle.

“Congress leaders must reinvent themselves. The party must reinvent itself if it is relevant. Otherwise, we stare at irrelevance. Our arrogance must disappear, sometimes even after six years without power, some of us behave as if we are still preachers, “he said.

When asked about the leadership issue in the party, Ramesh said that leaders should be encouraged and nurtured at the local level, adding that they should be given freedom and autonomy.

“The content and style of our leadership must change. We are virtually non-existent in Bihar, we are nearly extinct in UP but we are strong in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Haryana we have come back,” Ramesh said.

The party must “reinvent itself relentlessly,” he insisted.

Ramesh claimed that the election result in Delhi was a rejection of Amit Shah, who was the BJP’s main activist.

“It’s a thunderous slap on his face and it’s a rejection of the language used in the campaign, tactics used in the campaign,” he said.

Ramesh, however, said that his party, which ruled Delhi for 15 years during which important infrastructure, including roads, subway and airport, were built, was heavily tortured in the polls.

In response to a question about the presence of an increasing number of Kerala leaders in the central leadership, he welcomed the style of the functioning of the congress and its southern state leaders, but said that “we cannot become a Kerala-focused party “.

“We are in a special position in Kerala because we are competing with CPI (M). But what works in Kerala may not work outside of Kerala. We cannot become a Kerala-focused party, although we now have very influential Kerala leaders at the top of the convention party, “he said.

Ramesh was not in favor of the formula that party party Shashi Tharoor had proposed for choosing the congress president, because the congress presidency is usually a consensus choice.

“Shashi Tharoor has given an election formula. But in the long history of the convention party there were only twice that we had elections. I totally don’t understand why Tharoor made such a suggestion,” he said.

