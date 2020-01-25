As the Indian cricket team faced New Zealand in the first T-20 of the series on Friday, teams A on both sides were also fighting each other in the One Day International (ODI) format.

New Zealand won the match, but multi-faceted Kiwi player James Neesham was injured after trying a reverse sweep.

Neesham later tweeted photos of his injury with a peculiar legend. “I managed well today! Lesson: don’t reverse the sweep on your own face, “he tweeted.

I fixed well today! Lesson: don’t reverse the sweep on your own face pic.twitter.com/0zTVFw8NLD

– Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) January 24, 2020

The tweet immediately gained fanatic wishes for recovery, and some even returned with witty responses. The publication has won more than 7,000 likes and has been retweeted almost 250 times.

Former New Zealander Brendon McCullum also responded to the tweet.

#Keep going

– Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) January 24, 2020

One user noted that despite the swelling, Neesham’s jaw was “very nice.” Some shared their own experiences with reverse scanning.

Get well soon, today we miss you ..

– Shekhar (@shekhartwt) January 24, 2020

Things that people do for the cause! However, swelling cannot hide that jaw line for a long time. I hope Jimmy heals quickly.

– Charlie (@charlie_strange) January 24, 2020

Get better soon! I can’t wait to see you play the series against India!

– Jos Buttler Fangirl (@FangirlJos) January 24, 2020

@Slangalorean yes yes very nice jaw yes

– Comered Comadare Comerd Kanal (@RootKanal) January 24, 2020

He had a partner who tried to sweep in a charity game a few days ago, which he said was his first shot attempt. Top edge directly on the chompers.

– James Godby (@jimlikescricket) January 24, 2020

Get well soon brother

– Kanishka Proothi ​​(@imkproothi) January 24, 2020

Neesham proved to be beneficial for his team by delivering the best bowling figures on Friday. In his seven overs, he had an economy rate of 3.43, giving away only 24 races. In addition to taking the appropriate wickets from Suryakumar Yadav and Vijay Shankar, he scored 33 of 31 balls.

Kiwis won the match against India A for 29 races.

