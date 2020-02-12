OU professor uses N word, compares it with ‘OK Boomer’ Meme

University of Oklahoma Facebook

A professor from the University of Oklahoma apologizes after using the N word during a discussion about journalism. According to the university newspaper, the OU Daily, Peter Gade, professor of mass communication, said the racial gap was the same as the popular “OK ​​Boomer” meme.

His words came after he suggested that journalism should return to its roots instead of evolving with the introduction of new technologies such as social media. When a student disagreed and asserted that journalists had a duty to keep up with the younger generations, Gade took offense at the response and said the student’s comment was the same as saying to him, “OK Boomer.”

But Gade did not stop there. He further said, according to several students who were present in the class, “To call someone a boomer is to call someone”. Students reported that the change of topic was surprising given that neither race nor discrimination was a topic of discussion. His words led a number of students to leave the classroom immediately.

In 2019, two students from the University of Oklahoma voluntarily decided to leave the school after being seen in a racist video in which one of the girls smeared black paint over her face while using a racial impact.

After the lesson, The Washington Post reports that Gade has sent an email to students who apologize for using the N word. Intermediate OU President has issued a statement calling Gade’s words “fundamentally offensive and wrong.”

“The use of the most offensive word, by a person in an authoritative position, damaged and minimized it in the classroom and beyond,” Harroz wrote. “Our university must serve as an example for our society of both freedom of expression and understanding and tolerance. His words did not meet this standard today. #WeAre speaks for our community; his words are not today. “

I’m black. I am a student who goes to the University of Oklahoma. I’m tired. My friends are tired. It is time for a change. OU, show your students of color that you care. Do the right thing and don’t apply it this time.

– Desi D 🔥 (@desinoel__) 11 February 2020

The OU chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) weighed by saying, “We are not surprised by the actions of the professor who ironically teaches journalism, ethics and democracy,” said a statement. “Nor is it surprising that people still don’t understand that insults like” OK, boomer “don’t cause the same inconvenience as the historical liar.”

Disciplinary measures for Professor Gade have not been made public at this time.

