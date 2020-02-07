Ottawa police: Facebook post targeted victims of recent house fire News

OTTAWA, KS. (KCTV) — The Ottawa police say a Facebook message on a buy / sell page aimed at victims of a recent house fire in the city.

The fire took place earlier this month in the 800 block of Noord.

The message from the individual on the Facebook page said that the owner of the property made everything available after the fire.

However, that was not the case.

“Officers were notified of a post at a local buy, sale, trade that indicates that property for a home was free for the taking,” police said in their Facebook post. “The owner of this property did not create this item and the person who created it does not currently have the authority to” give away “property. This property was the victim of a construction fire and their property is outside now.”

Criminal prosecution can be initiated if someone succeeds the post, the police added.

