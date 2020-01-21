Other US troops are being medically examined after the missile attack

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Additional U.S. troops were flown out of Iraq to investigate possible concussion injuries from the January 8 Iranian missile attack, U.S. defense officials said Tuesday.

The exact number of troops flown to Germany was not immediately clear, but officials said it was a small number. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity, as some details were still sorted out. Last week, eleven U.S. service members from Iraq were flown to U.S. medical facilities in Germany and Kuwait for further investigation into concussion symptoms.

Navy Capt. Bill Urban, spokesman for the U.S. Central Command overseeing military operations in the Middle East, confirmed the additional evacuations, but did not say how many were included.

“While medical treatment and theater exams continue, it has been determined that additional service members may have potential injuries,” Urban said Tuesday evening. “These service members were transported to Landstuhl with the greatest of care in order to carry out further examinations and the necessary treatment on an outpatient basis. Given the nature of the injuries identified, it is possible that further injuries will be identified in the future. “

Last Tuesday evening, President Donald Trump said he had learned that no American had been injured in the Iranian missile attack. The question of American casualties was particularly significant at this time, as the results of the missile attack were seen as influencing the US decision to take revenge and risk a major war with Iran.

Trump did not want to retaliate, and tensions with Iran have eased somewhat.

In the days after the Iranian attack, medical examinations found that some who were hiding during the attack suffered from concussion-like symptoms.

No one was killed in the attack on Ain al-Asad Air Force Base in western Iraq. The strike started in retaliation for a U.S. drone missile strike at Baghdad International Airport on January 3, killing Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s most powerful military general.

