Osofo Kyiri Abosom storms Bishop Obinim’s church on the campaign

The popular Ghanaian preacher became the politician Osofo Kyiri Abosom, who was originally known as Christian Kwabena Andrews. He attended Angel Obinim’s church during the service to ask for votes.

Osofo Kyiri Abosom, the founder and leader of the Ghana Union

Movement, (GUM), a newly formed political party has declared its political

Ambitions and is determined to steer Ghana’s affairs next

President.

As the 2020 elections are getting closer, Osofo Kyiri Abosom has no time on his side, which is why he has to start his election campaign as soon as possible.

The anointed preacher, who turned to the congregation from, revealed that his

The main goal to become president of Ghana is to make a living

ordinary Ghanaians so they don’t blame God for their struggles.

He asked the community to gather behind him and give him their votes in December 2020.

