Osmania University BSc, BCom, BBA, BA result explained; Here’s how to check this

Osmania University announced the results for the BA, BCom, BSc and BBA exams that took place in November last year. Candidates can view their exam results on the Osmania University official website at osmania.ac.in. The university had already published the results of its examination in September on the website on January 24th.

Steps to review Osmania University 2019 results:

Step 1: Candidates can visit the Osmania University official website at osmania.ac.in.

Step 2: Click the Osmania University Results 2019 link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the desired course link to check the result. Direct link of the results.

Step 4: Enter your hall card number and click Submit.

Step 5: Your result will be shown on the screen.

Step 6: Check the result and keep it for further advice.