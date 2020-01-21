Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said Nigeria would work closely with other countries that share similar socio-economic goals to increase economic opportunities and the provision of health care to citizens.

Osinbajo spokeswoman Laolu Akande said in a statement on Tuesday that the vice president had said this during the reception of Amb. Ku Jaafar Ku Shaari, secretary general of Developing-8 (D8) in Abuja.

D8 countries include Bangladesh, Egypt, Nigeria, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Pakistan and Turkey with around 1 billion inhabitants covering an area of ​​7.6 million square kilometers and 5% of the world’s land area

Ku Shaari was in Nigeria for the official signing of the agreement to establish the headquarters of the D8 on health and social protection programs in Nigeria.

“I would like to congratulate you on the signing of the partnership agreement for the D8 health and social protection program. It is important for us and for all D-8 countries.

“We are all emerging economies, the whole issue of health care, human capacity development is crucial to us, and I think it is appropriate that we devote the time and resources as we do now.

“We hope that you will succeed in deepening the impact of the priority areas of trade, industry, energy and tourism in all our countries. We are pleased that, by working with other countries, we can achieve our economic goals.

“So we are certainly looking forward to continuing to work with the D8. We are committed to the D8 and hope that the next summit will broaden the scope of work and deepen the achievements of the D8, ” said Osinbajo.

Earlier in his remarks, Ku Shaari, who thanked Nigeria for hosting the D8 health and social protection program secretariat, said that implementing health and poverty reduction programs was the key. key to the organization’s agenda.