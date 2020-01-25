Osinbajo lists the projects to be carried out over the next few years by Buhari govt

Vice-President Professor Yemi Osinbajo said that after implementing reforms covering critical sectors of the economy over the past four years, Nigeria under the Buhari administration is making steady progress towards prosperity.

Osinbajo said this on Saturday in Lagos in a speech he gave at the Redeemer’s Men Fellowship conference on the theme “Galvanized for Geometric Growth”.

The Vice President, while noting that there was still much to do in the various sectors of the economy, reiterated that the country had enormous potential that would be realized.

According to the vice president, who referred to the special cover of the recent American magazine Newsweek which described Nigeria as the first superpower of black China and Africa, “despite our challenges, Nigeria is the” last big market open, and like China and India, its population and economic size will allow economies of scale and attract international investment. “

Osinbajo said that reforms carried out by the federal government in recent years have spurred progress and attracted the interests of investors in various sectors including agriculture, technology, tourism and entertainment, manufacturing, among others.

“Just this week, the Spur Group, a Chinese IT company, said it would establish a computer hardware manufacturing plant in Nigeria.

“In the past year, the Mara group of Ashish Thakkar had also indicated that it would set up a factory to manufacture Mara phones in Nigeria.

“Kobo360, which was one of the start-ups of a group I led in Silicon Valley in July 2018, is consolidating end-to-end transportation operations and has raised $ 30 million in a directed A series by Goldman Sachs and Nigerian commercial banks.

“Thanks to technology, Kobo360 has enabled transportation service providers to find cargo for their trailers on return journeys, effectively cutting the cost of freight transportation in half,” added the vice president.

Continuing, the vice president said that the potential of the Nigerian economy had also been boosted by the Buhari administration through direct and indirect investments in agriculture, manufacturing, technology and the creative industries.

According to Professor Osinbajo, “the story of the increase in rice production in Nigeria is well known, paddy rice production in 2019 being estimated at 7.3 million metric tonnes compared to around 5 million metric tonnes in 2015 .

“A little noticed phenomenon in agriculture is the use of technology to attract crowdfunding to the sector. Given the huge interest in agriculture and the relative ease of investing through such platforms, we will see a huge increase in investment in agriculture and subsequent increases in agricultural production along the chain. value. “

In the manufacturing sector, the vice president said that all critical indices have so far indicated significant improvements between 2018 and 2019.

He said that “these positive prospects for the manufacturing sector can be seen by the Leventis Group which, for example, continues to make substantial investments in the Nigerian manufacturing sector through its subsidiaries, the Nigerian Bottling Company and Beta Glass.

“The Nigerian bottling company will soon be commissioning its Asejire plant which has taken a substantial share of a recent investment of $ 500 million in Nigeria while Beta Glass, which manufactures bottles for the pharmaceutical sector and for drinks like Coca-Cola and Star Beer, has invested another $ 30 million to increase the capacity of its oven. “

According to Professor Osinbajo, the technology sector “continues to be very promising”.

Citing recent industry reports, the vice president said, “Nigerian start-ups drew $ 122 million out of the $ 492 million in funding provided to the African start-up sector in 2019. Perhaps more convincing is the increasing use of electronic payment channels in the economy. .

“The value of point-of-sale transactions (POS) would have reached more than 3.2 trillion naira in 2019 compared to 2.3 trillion naira in 2018, an increase of 38%, while the volume also increased 153 million transactions to reach a total of 438 transactions in 2019. ”

In the area of ​​infrastructure, the Vice-President revealed that the interventions of the federal government in the context of the various reforms would give better results.

Noting the efforts of the Buhari administration to fill the country’s major infrastructure deficit, the vice president said, “Our objective in recent years has therefore been to invest in roads, rail and electricity. We have a major road project underway in each state of the federation.

“Some of the road projects whose substantial completion is planned for 2020/2021 include: the dualization of the Suleja-Minna road, Ilorin-Jebba-Mokwa / Bokani, Nnewi-Oduma-Mpu road (in Enugu) -Uburu (Ebonyi) , Yenagoa-Okaki – Kolo-Nembe-Brass road, Bodo-Bonny road with a bridge over the Opobo canal, rehabilitation and extension of the Lagos-Badagry highway and, of course, the Lagos-Ibadan highway. “

He added that 19 other road projects measuring approximately 800 kilometers have been prioritized in 11 states in each of the six geopolitical zones, which would be carried out by 10 local companies which have asked to join Dangote and NLNG under the credit scheme. The federal government’s investment tax encourages private sector investment in infrastructure.