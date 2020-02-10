Oscars: stars who brought their mother, from Keanu Reeves to Charlize Theron

Because the Academy Awards are such a memorable occasion, visitors often take on the task of bringing family members as guests, so that they can enjoy the experience together.

It has become a tradition for mothers to play a leading role – both on the red carpet and during the award ceremony – and this year it was no different.

Cynthia Erivo, Janelle Monae and Charlize Theron were just some of the Hollywood A-listers who brought their mothers to the event on Sunday evening, posed with them for photographers and sat next to them at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Erivo shared a photo on her Instagram story of her and her mother, Edith, taken when the couple took a seat in the auditorium.

“Me and my mom at the Oscars matching,” wrote the Harriet star in the caption.

Keanu Reeves also attended the lush affair with his mother, costume designer Patricia Taylor, who contrasted with her son’s black tuxedo by wearing a white suit ensemble.

Several Twitter users have admired Reeves, who brought his mother to the event as his date.

“Keanu Reeves taking his mother to the Oscars is a class A gentleman move and more of you guys should strive to be that class,” tweeted one person.

Another commented: “Keanu Reeves went to the #Oscars with his mother and I love him even more now.”

Sharon Lyn Chalkin, mother of Booksmart actor Beanie Feldstein, could not shield her pride while her daughter was interviewed by Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet.

The costume designer was caught filming her daughter’s interview on her phone at a typical educational moment.

While accepting his Oscar for the best scenario for adapting Jojo Rabbit, director Taika Waititi thanked his mother, who, according to him, had lost ‘hours ago’ during the award ceremony.

“Thank you for being my mother and for many other reasons, and because you gave me the book that I edited, this movie would not have existed without you,” Waititi said.

Other stars spotted at the Oscars with their mothers were Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Saoirse Ronan.

Oscars 2020: Laura Dern thanks her parents as the best actress for the love story

