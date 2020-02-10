Oscars Hair Accessories 2020: Unique styles dominate the red carpet

Scroll to view more pictures

At the time of the Oscar award ceremony, we were already looking forward to the beauty looks of a number of major award shows. Each of them had their own standout trends, either brand new and fresh, or has an old look that we still love. But we were definitely surprised when the trend we thought was going to be the biggest night of music for the typically reserved Oscars. Unique hair accessories dominated the red carpet and are also not your basic headbands and barrettes. I think it’s the biggest award ceremony of the season for a reason.

While the Grammy Awards generally produce crazy fashion and eclectic beauty, the trends this year have been a bit more wearable. Musicians and actors killed the red carpet with ultra-smooth hair and unworthy nails, but also bold facial applications. The Golden Globes were a bit more subdued, with bouncy castles, sky-high rolls and artistic make-up. The Oscar trends are somewhere in between – glamorous dresses but a few daring hair accessories. If you thought the trend was going to go away soon, think again. Check out some of our favorites below.

Saoirse Ronan

Hair stylist Adir Abergel added a glittering clip to Ronan’s updo and new bangs.

Lucy Boynton

Stylist Jenny Cho added pearls (and products from Sisley Paris) to Boynton’s part to create a dreamy look.

Billie Eilish

The singer-songwriter surprised us all with Chanel hair accessories.

Ryan Michelle Bathe

Hairstylist Marjorie Lightford has given the back of Bathes hair with silver accessories a lot of interest.

America Ferrera

The actress wears a brass halo headband by Jennifer Behr, designed by Aviva Perea and fashion stylist Karla Welch. According to Behr’s Instagram, “America is Honduran and wanted to create headgear that it could use to carry its warlike ancestors with it.”

Aurora

When the Norwegian singer-songwriter Aurora and Idina Menzel performed “Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2, we couldn’t stop looking at Aurora’s breathtaking crown.

Scarlett Johansson

Silver wire sparked interest in Johansson’s Old Hollywood updo.

Salma Hayek

The hairdresser Jennifer Yepez used Wen Hair & Body Care from the Bella Spirit collection by Chaz Dean for Hayeks by Brigitte Bardot inspired updo and put this Greek goddess pin on top.

Rebel Wilson

The actress “Cats” was decorated by celebrity stylist Robert Vetica with a gold-decorated Bobby pin with kitsch and Justine Marjan XL rhinestones.

